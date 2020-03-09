Activists seek legal action against who forced student to clean toilet

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 9 : The activists of Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) members today sought immediate action against the teacher who forced a dalit student to clean school toilets .

In a petition to the district collector, K Rajamani, they said that the teacher in a government primary school near Narasimhanaickenpalayam in the rural limits, had made the student to clean the toilets, a few days ago.

Despite the mother of the student lodging complaint to police and district administration to take action against the teacher under SC/ST Act, the officials had neglected the issue and were carrying out

inquiry in this regard, they claimed.

Since there was abnormal delay, the activists sought the collector to take appropriate legal action against the teacher.