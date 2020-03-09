  • Download mobile app
09 Mar 2020, Edition - 1700, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 54,000-cr additional spending
  • Sharad Pawar to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on March 11: NCP.
  • Delhi Govt hikes the compensation for those buildings that were demolished during the riots.
  • Ayodhya case: PFI files a curative petition in the SC.
Travel

Coimbatore

Activists seek legal action against who forced student to clean toilet

Covai Post Network

March 9, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 9 : The activists of Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) members today sought immediate action against the teacher who forced a dalit student to clean school toilets .

In a petition to the district collector, K Rajamani, they said that the teacher in a government primary school near Narasimhanaickenpalayam in the rural limits, had made the student to clean the toilets, a few days ago.

Despite the mother of the student lodging complaint to police and district administration to take action against the teacher under SC/ST Act, the officials had neglected the issue and were carrying out
inquiry in this regard, they claimed.

Since there was abnormal delay, the activists sought the collector to take appropriate legal action against the teacher.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿