27 Feb 2020, Edition - 1689, Thursday
Travel

Coimbatore

Additional AC coach for Coimbatore-Hisar weekly AC express

Covai Post Network

February 27, 2020

Coimbatore : The service of Train No.22475 Hisar-Coimbatore Weekly AC Superfast Express will be permanently augmented with One AC 3- tier Coach with effect from March five 2020.(Day of service- on Thursdays from Hisar).

Similarly the service of Train No. 22476 Coimbatore Jn.-Hisar Weekly AC Superfast Express will also be permanently augmented with One AC 3- tier Coach with effect March 7. (Day of service- on Saturdays from Coimbatore) a railway release said Thursday.

Coach Composition(LHB Rake):

First Class AC Coach-1, AC 2-Tier Coach-4, AC 3-Tier Coaches-10, Pantry Car-1, Luggage Cum Brake van Coaches-2, it said.

