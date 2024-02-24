Adiyogi Ratha Yatra Heads to Coimbatore Intensifying Mahashivratri Festivities

Covai Post Network

The Ratha Yatra will cover 35000 km in over 60 days before reaching Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore

As a lead-up to Mahashivratri celebrations, Adiyogi Ratha Yatra will be travelling across Coimbatore from February 26 to March 6, 2024. The Adiyogi Ratha Yatra is an annual event organized by the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai to invite devotees to the Mahashivaratri festival. The Ratha Yatra presents a great opportunity for people who cannot visit Adiyogi or Isha in person to visit Adiyogi near their place.

A press conference in this regard was held today at the Coimbatore Press Club. Shri. Valluvan, a volunteer of the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai, said:

“The Adiyogi Ratham, departing from Pollachi on February 26th, will travel to Sundarapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Chinniyampalayam, Saravanampatti, Periyanayakanpalayam, Kavundampalayam, Ganapathy, Gandhipuram, R.S.Puram, Selvapuram, Vadavalli, and various parts of Coimbatore until March 6th.

This year, the Ratha Yatra started on January 5th from Adiyogi in Coimbatore. The procession was inaugurated by Perur Adheenam Thavathiru Santhalinga Marudachal Adigalar and included 4 Adiyogi Rathams. The yatra is covering approximately 35,000 km in 60 days before returning to the Isha Yoga Center.

The 30th year of the iconic Mahashivratri festival is set to be organized in a grand manner on March 8 in front of the iconic 112 feet Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

Additionally, Isha Mahashivaratri from the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore will be live telecast at 36 places in Tamil Nadu,” he said. During this press conference, volunteers from the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai, Shri. Unnikrishnan and Shri. Dinakaran, were also present.