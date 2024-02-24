  • Download mobile app
25 Feb 2024, Edition - 3148, Sunday
Paragyan 22024
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • In the next two to three days, Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal will be arrested by ED: Delhi Minister Sourav Bharadwaj
  • Omni buses charging exorbitantly should be penalised by cancelling the permit: Chennai HC.
  • Fast bowler Aakash Deep takes three wicket in his debut test match against England.
Travel

Coimbatore

Adiyogi Ratha Yatra Heads to Coimbatore Intensifying Mahashivratri Festivities

Covai Post Network

February 24, 2024

Share

The Ratha Yatra will cover 35000 km in over 60 days before reaching Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore

As a lead-up to Mahashivratri celebrations, Adiyogi Ratha Yatra will be travelling across Coimbatore from February 26 to March 6, 2024. The Adiyogi Ratha Yatra is an annual event organized by the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai to invite devotees to the Mahashivaratri festival. The Ratha Yatra presents a great opportunity for people who cannot visit Adiyogi or Isha in person to visit Adiyogi near their place.

A press conference in this regard was held today at the Coimbatore Press Club. Shri. Valluvan, a volunteer of the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai, said:

“The Adiyogi Ratham, departing from Pollachi on February 26th, will travel to Sundarapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Chinniyampalayam, Saravanampatti, Periyanayakanpalayam, Kavundampalayam, Ganapathy, Gandhipuram, R.S.Puram, Selvapuram, Vadavalli, and various parts of Coimbatore until March 6th.

This year, the Ratha Yatra started on January 5th from Adiyogi in Coimbatore. The procession was inaugurated by Perur Adheenam Thavathiru Santhalinga Marudachal Adigalar and included 4 Adiyogi Rathams. The yatra is covering approximately 35,000 km in 60 days before returning to the Isha Yoga Center.

The 30th year of the iconic Mahashivratri festival is set to be organized in a grand manner on March 8 in front of the iconic 112 feet Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

Additionally, Isha Mahashivaratri from the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore will be live telecast at 36 places in Tamil Nadu,” he said. During this press conference, volunteers from the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai, Shri. Unnikrishnan and Shri. Dinakaran, were also present.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿