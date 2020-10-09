Admission process to new Govt women’s college begins in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today set in motion the admission process for the Government Women’s Arts and Science College established in the Girls high school campus in Puliyakulam in the city.

Coimbatore is one among the seven women’s colleges allotted recently by the Government recently in the State.

Velumani distributed the application forms to the aspiring students to mark the beginning of admission process for 2020-201 academic year.

Highlighting various development programmes initiated by the Government in the district, including Flyovers, Metro rails Air port expansion, Velumani said that nearly one lakh persons will get employment once the airport

expansion is completed.

The students in the Government women’s college have to spend only Rs.2,000 as against Rs.30,000 in private colleges, he said.

The district collector, K Rajamani and senior officials from education department were present.