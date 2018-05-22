  • Download mobile app

AEPC seeks refund of embedded taxes

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2018

Coimbatore : Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has requested Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani to consider refunding the embedded taxes to the tune of four to five per cent to the industry, which will fill the gap of reduced drawback and rebate on state levies.

AEPC also requested the Minister to take up the issue of Free Trade Agreement to Europe with the Commerce Ministry for further growth of exports since competitive countries were enjoying the duty free status, AEPC vice-chairman A Sakthivel said in a statement.

Sakthivel, who met Smriti yesterday at her office in New Delhi, said he had on behalf of the apparel industry also thanked her for the efforts and support for reviving the industry.

