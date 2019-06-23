After temple yagna, minister prays at church and dargah in city

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : After performing yagna in a temple for rains yesterday, Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani Sunday prayed for rains in a church and a dargah in the city.



Velumani had attended the yagna at Perur Patteeshwaran Temple yesterday.



As part of seeking divine intervention for copious rains in Tamil Nadu, Velumani prayed at St.Mark's Church in Edayarpalayam and the Hazarat Musa Avulia Dargah 'along with christian and muslim brethern'.



Later, he said that Tamil Nadu was facing unprecedented drought this year, following which the groundwater level had gone down at some places.The Government had arranged to distribute water to water-starved areas.

60 lakh saplings had been planted on the birthday of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Velumani said and appealed to the people to plant more saplings so that water can be stored underground.