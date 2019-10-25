Agroforestry Training for Asian and African Nationals in Forest College, Mettupalayam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Forest College and Research institute in Mettupalayam in the district has successfully completed the International training program on “Agroforestry- Policy, Practice and Impact”.

The five day programme, which concluded October 24 was attended by 26 International participants representing 10 countries- Bangladesh, Botswana, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Nepal and Srilanka.

The major focus of the training was to inculcate the knowledge on value chain developments in Agro-forestry through technological, organizational and marketing interventions made in Tamil Nadu for successful adoption and replication in their respective countries.

The participants were exposed to hands on training, field and industrial visits which benefited skill and expertise development on

various technologies like mini clonal technology, multi-functional agroforestry briqueting, pelleting and activated carbon technology besides gaining knowledge on Consortium and Business developmental activities, the Institute Dean Dr K K Suresh said.

The program was funded by International agencies like Feed for the Future, USAID, ICRAF in association with Government of India.

This training helps to disseminate the technologies developed in Tamil Nadu across the Asia and African region to create sustainable livelihood, nutritional and environmental security, he said.