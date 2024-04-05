AGs Healthcare launches 2 extremely affordable health check up packages ahead of 76th World Health Day 2024

Covai Post Network

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7th. Around the world, the right to health of millions is increasingly coming under threat. To highlight this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned the phrase ‘My health, my right’ as the theme for World Health Day 2024.

This year’s theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, hence we at AGs Healthcare launch two easily-affordable practical health schemes on this 76th World Health Day to reach masses more easily, says Dr.Adityan Guhan,Director, AGs Healthcare & Master Health Check Up .

Dr.Adityan chaired a press conference on Friday prior to World Health Day 2024 at AGs Healthcare Premises, and explained about the value of master health check up and the benefits provided in the newly launched 2 health schemes for the public.

First being a short term scheme for a week to celebrate the World Health Day Week and to promote the best health. Here we launch the India’s most affordable head to toe comprehensive master health check up with blood, urine, imaging and multiple consultation which all cost around Rs.6000/- for just Rs.600/- NETT. This scheme is valid from April 7th to 13th and first 50 registrations get free multivitamin / protein sachets as rewards, says Dr.Adityan Guhan.

He added the Second Scheme is a long term one for one year it’s also the most affordable head to toe master health check up package for group bookings, apartments and corporates where if more than 10 people book at the same time we offer the package at Rs.3750/- NETT which is worth Rs.7,500/- originally. This initiative is to bring in masses for health screening where it we can actually reach the base of the ice berg and not the tip of it as we usually do.

He further said that this package is entirely customizable and we give flat 50 % off in other lab tests and imaging, 15 % off on medications purchased from 63 Drug Mart Pharmacy, an in-house pharmacy with free home delivery as a part of this package.

“As a doctor and an individual, I firmly believe in the saying ‘Prevention is better than Cure’. Hence, since the genesis of AGs Healthcare, I have been thoroughly focused on creating awareness about healthy lifestyle and the importance of master health checkup among the people. I envision that with enough awareness about master health check up, a society that is conscious about health and takes measures to make the community healthy could arise,” Dr.Adityan said.