Coimbatore : Seeking to bring down the skyrocketing prices of onion, members of AIDWA today staged a demonstration in the city.

Condemning both the Centre and State governments for their failure to control the prices, the members holding onion garlands, raised slogans against the governments.

Stating that the common man was put into lot of hardship due to escalation of prices, they wanted the government to arrange to

supply onion through PDS.