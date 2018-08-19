19 Aug 2018, Edition - 1132, Sunday
FLASH NEWS:
- The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has passed away, a statement by the United Nations said
- Odisha government sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar donates 10 crore for Kerala
- 500 crore relief package announced for Kerala
- PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Kerala
- Imran Khan Takes Oath As Pakistan’s New Prime Minister
- KeralaFloods : PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid as immediate assistance to the state
- Kerala floods: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza come out urging people for help
- 106 die in a day in flood-hit Kerala
- PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats
Air Alliance to operate flight from Kochi Naval Airbase to Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
August 19, 2018
Coimbatore : In view of closure of CIAL airport at Kochi, due to heavy rains, Alliance Air will operaie flights from Naval airbase at Kochi tomorrow
The 9I-515 flight will take off from Coimbatore at 3.40 PM to reach Kochi 4.25 PM
The 9I-516 will depart from Kochi at 5.15 PM and Arrive here at 6.PM an official release said here.
Consequently Coimbatore to Bangalore Flight will be preponed.