Air Alliance to operate flight from Kochi Naval Airbase to Coimbatore

Coimbatore : In view of closure of CIAL airport at Kochi, due to heavy rains, Alliance Air will operaie flights from Naval airbase at Kochi tomorrow

The 9I-515 flight will take off from Coimbatore at 3.40 PM to reach Kochi 4.25 PM

The 9I-516 will depart from Kochi at 5.15 PM and Arrive here at 6.PM an official release said here.

Consequently Coimbatore to Bangalore Flight will be preponed.