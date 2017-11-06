Airport expansion: residents demand more compensation

by CovaipostNetwork

With industries and authorities upbeat over the expansion of airport after an amicable solution for acquisition of the land, a group of residents on Monday demanded increase in the compensation.

In a petition to the District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, a group of residents said that the Rs.1,500 per sqf to offered by the authorities, was too meagre considering the prevailing market rate of Rs. 5,000 to Rs.8,000 and sought to reconsider and increase the amount accordingly.

The residents of GSR Nagar in Chinniyapalayam area said that preliminary works for the expansion have started and before it commences it in full swing, an amicable settlement should be arrived at.

Besides more than 600 houses, there are nearly 100 industrial units and the meagre compensation will seriously affected the livelihood, they said.

This sudden development created some anxiety, in the background of an amicable solution with regard to the compensation during a meeting convened some 10 days ago, chaired by Hariharan with the representatives of those land owners, which was highly appreciated by air port authorities, who are ready to introduce more flights to international destinations.