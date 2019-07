Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 100 AITUC workers Tuesday staged a demonstration here against the Union Budget, terming it as anti-labour and anti-people.

The workers, led by AITUC Tamil Nadu Secretary and former CPI MLA, M Arumugam raised slogans against the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They demanded that labour laws should not be reduced to 4 from 44, and diesel and petrol be brought under the GST regime and a stop to privatisation of PSUs..