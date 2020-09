Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Triggering panic the Covid count hit a record 94 in the Nilgiris on Monday.

It took the total to 2443.1835 patients have been discharged and 591 are under treatment.

Of the new cases 23 are from Ooty and its surroundings while sixteen belong to Kotagiri and nearby areas.

Practically all of them had come into contact with virus affected persons.