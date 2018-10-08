  • Download mobile app

08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

Coimbatore

Alert loco pilots rewarded for averting rail mishap near Erode

Covai Post Network

October 8, 2018

Coimbatore : Two loco pilots from here were on Monday were recognised for their alertness and presence of mind in averting a probable rail mishap. This helped in saving many precious lives on the Erode-Karur section on September 20.

Loco pilots E V Mony Kandan and S Naga Lingeswaran, both from Coimbatore, had experienced a heavy jerk and stopped train 16616 Coimbatore-Mannargudi Chemmozhi Express between Erode and Chavadipalayam at 2.50 am on that day.

As the matter was immediately reported to the Chavadipalayam station master and control room of Salem Division, the section engineers rushed to the spot and noticed a ‘rail fracture.’

A temporary speed restriction was imposed for and the track was restored and certified fit at 6.15 pm, a Salem Division said. Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshreshtha presented the two Rs 2,000 each and merit certificates. Salem Divisional Railway Manager U Subbarao also appreciated their efforts.

TCP's LGBT Pride

