All India Basketball Tournament for Men & Women 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for Mem 19th C.R.I Pumps Trophy for Women From 29th May 2022 to 3rd June 2022

Coimbatore : Coimbatore District Basketball Association has been successfully conducting the All India Basketball Tournament for Men for the past 54 years and for Women for the past 18 years. The country’s leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament.

This year, these tournaments are scheduled from 29th May to 3rd June 2022. Nine leading teams of the country have been selected for the Men’s tournament and they include New Delhi – Indian Railways, New Delhi – Indian Airforce, Lonavala – Indian Navy, Trivandrum – Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Bengaluru – Bank of Baroda, Chennai – Sports Hostel of Excellence, Chennai – TNBA TRW, Trivandrrum – Kerala Police & Coimbatore – Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

For the Women’s tournament, the 8 teams selected are Kolkata – Eastern Railways, Hubli – South Western Railways, Secunderabad – South Central Railways, Mumbai – Central Railways, Tiruvandrum – Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Trivandrum – Kerala Police, Chennai – Rising Star & Coimbatore – Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

The winning teams in Men &Women section will be awarded cash prize as follows

*MEN* *WOMEN*

Winner Rs.1,00,000 & Nachimuthu Gounder Cup Winner Rs.50,000 & C.R.I. Pumps Trophy

Runners Rs.50,000 & Dr.N.Mahalingam Trophy Runners Rs. 25,000 & Trophy

Second Winner Rs.20,000 Second Winner Rs.15,000

Second Runner Rs. 15,000 Second Runner Rs. 10,000

Renuka Ramanathan Memorial Fair play Best Promising player award -Team Award

The All India Tournament for Men and Women will begin on the evening of 29th May 2022. The teams will play on league basis till 1st June 2022. The Semi-Finals & Finals will be on 2nd & 3rd June 2022 respectively. All the matches will be conducted at V.O.C. Park Basket Ball Court at 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Entry is Free.

The inaugural function is scheduled on 29th May 2022 at 6.00 pm. The Chief Guest of the function Mrs. Kalpana Anandakumar, Hon. Mayor, Coimbatore Corporation and Mr. R. Vetriselvan, Hon. Deputy Mayor, Coimbatore Corporation. Guest of Honour is Dr. David V Rajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Ortho One. Mr. g. Selvaraj, President, CDBA & Joint Managing Director, C.R.I. Group will preside over the inaugural function.

The valedictory function is scheduled on 3rd June 2022 at 8.00 pm.