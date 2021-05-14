All The Children Distribute Medical Supplies to CMCH

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Chennai based All the Children and its Philanthropists as part of their service initiative sponsored medical supplies to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The medical equipment’s worth over Rs 10 lakh were handed over by the Office-bearers of All The Children along with District Rotaract Chair Rtn. Godwin and Governor Group Representative (GGR) Rtn. Sumit of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown to the CMCH Dean Dr. A Nirmala in the presence of Dr. Kalyanasundaram, Professor and HoD, Department of Anaesthesiology.

Rtn Godwin said that the All the children is doing yeomen service to 100 children and elderly persons by offering education, healthcare and food to the inmates. And the Trust along with the service organisation during this COVID crisis sponsored 200 Oxygen Flow Meters, 1500 Non-Rebreather Face Masks, CPAP Masks, 2500 Oxygen Face Masks, 800 Endotracheal Tubes Besides 2500 Face Shields to the CMCH for the patients use at the CMCH corona treatment ward.

All the children office bearers said that It is distressing that 36 crore children between 0-14, who form part of the Indian population are in a poor state san any opportunity like proper education, food and healthcare. To ensure that these hapless children get all facilities, the Trust has been taking care of their stay, stay, education and healthcare needs.

All the Children Trust executives were also present on the occasion.