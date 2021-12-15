Allen Career Institute launches Study Center at Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :- ALLEN Coimbatore would be offering mentoring programs for students from classes VI to XII, passed for National & International Olympiads, IIT-JEE and NEET entrance examinations in Classroom & Digital mode. The institute has State of the art Infrastructure equipped with studio imparting digital learning initiatives offering academic assistance program catering to formal education and competitive examination objectives. ALLEN Coimbatore also has hostel facility for girls and boys separately. The classes would commence from 7th April 2022.

The launch ceremony at Residency Towers was graced by Shri. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice President, ALLEN Career Institute, Shri. Anandane.C, Founder Director, Aditya Vidyashram Group of Schools, Shri. Mahesh Yadav, Academic Head, South India Head, Allen Career Institute along with Shri. Ashok Anandane, Chairman, Aditya Group of Institutions.

Shri. Pankaj Agarwal shared the vision of educating 2.50 crores students in this decade and Allen Coimbatore would play A significant role in educating India.

Shri C. ANANDANE, Founder, echoed the sentiments of Aspirants of this part of Tamil Nadu and ALLEN Career Institute leading mentoring institution from Kota Rajasthan is launching its Classroom Centre at Coimbatore city in Tamil Nadu on 14th December 2021. ALLEN CAREER INSTITUTE campus in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is situated at 35, 7th street, Tatabad, Gandhipuram.

Shri. MAHESH YADAV Academic Head, ALLEN South India centers said ALLEN Coimbatore would impart quality deliverables along with stable & most experienced faculty team with same commitment & sincerity that has the legacy of 33 years of Allen Kota.

In last 3 decades Allen Career Institute has set a trend setting bench mark of achieving 17 times All India rank 1 in prestigious IIT-JEE and NEET examinations. This initiative of ALLEN Career Institute is a gift to student fraternity of Coimbatore who in turn would make our motherland proud.