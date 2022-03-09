AmazonIndia launches ‘#SheIsAmazon’ a campaign to honor women Amazonians who lead by example

Covai Post Network

Reinforces its commitment to provide equal opportunities to employees, associates, partners, and sellers

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Amazon India celebrates women who innovate, lead, and inspire others to reach greater heights. Aligned with this year’s theme, ‘Break the Bias’, Amazon launches ‘SheIsAmazon’, a campaign to put the spotlight on women employees, associates, and partners who have not only fought societal, cultural, disability, and economic barriers to achieve their dreams, but are also redefining the powerful role of a woman in the fast-pace de-commerce industry. As a part of the campaign, Amazon is launching a coffee table book that gives you an insight into the professional and personal lives of these women, and their journey of hope, struggle, and success. The foreword of the coffee table book is written by Dr. Aruna Sharma, IAS, former secretary to the Government of India, where she reiterates the need to accelerate women’s participation in the workplace, to accomplish the vision of a truly self-reliant India.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Ms. Swati Rustagi, Director, DE&I, International Markets, WW Consumer, Amazon says, ” At Amazon, inclusion is at the heart of all our decision making and we believe that it’s not only good for society but also for business. ‘She Is Amazon’ is a simple effort to recognize the stellar work done by many women across Amazon India. There are thousands of women who are breaking bias every day and succeeding in unconventional roles and profiles. We are thankful to all these remarkable women for making what Amazon is, an inclusive and progressive workplace. “Amazon India has made significant efforts towards building diversity in the workplace with pioneering programs and inclusion initiatives. For example, the Rekindle program which provides opportunities and supports women to professionally re-integrate themselves and resume their corporate career after a break. Structured on-boarding, focused mentoring, flexible work options, and on-the-job learning, are key elements of the Rekindle program. Amazon also has a specially designed program for women in tech called, ‘Amazon WoW’ which helps engineering students build long-term careers in technology; they can interact with Amazon leaders, participate in workshops, and connect with alumni on career experiences. In addition, the company also has a dedicated program for hiring military veterans, called the Military Veterans Employment Program (MVEP)which creates work opportunities for military veterans and their spouses. Under MVEP, Amazon has an affinity group called Military Ambassadors that focuses on specific development needs of veterans and provides tailored training experiences to support them in their transition to the corporate world. Describing her experience, Sindhu Mary, a proud trans-woman and Amazon India fulfilment centre associate, says, “I am so glad to be treated as an equal at my workplace. The financial stability and growth opportunities make me feel independent and worthy. Honestly, I want to tell all my community members that when the right platform is offered to you, grab the opportunity and give it your best. ”Amazon is driven by its commitment to creating a great place to work that fosters equity, empathy, respect for people, and an egalitarian work environment.

Women have always led from the front when it comes to breaking bias. It takes courage, strength, and willpower to defy social norms and what women have been told to do for all these years. Honoring women for their courage and zeal is what we aim to do on this women’s day.