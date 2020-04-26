Amid complete lock down a marriage solemnised in Ayyappan Temple, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network







Coimbatore : Amid complete and strict lock down, a marriage was solemnised at the Ayyappan Temple in the city Sunday in a simple way.

The date for the marriage was fixed four months ago, even before the Coronavirus struck and the parents had decided to perform the marriage grandly.

The lock down and quick spread of Covid-19 turned things haywire.

However, both the parents decided to perform the marriage on the arranged date and solemnised it on Sunday at the Ayyappan Temple in Siddhapudur, in the presence of only eight persons around 7 AM.

While bridegroom P Ramesh hails from Tirupur, the bride K V Gayatri is from the city.

The district administration had granted permission for four persons frombeach side to participate in the marriage, which was performed in front of the temple with exchange of garlands and tying of Thali (mangalasutra), a close relative from the bride side said.