  • Download mobile app
15 Mar 2024, Edition - 3167, Friday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Actor Amithabh Bachchan hospitalised for angioplasty.
  • New Corporations in TN: Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi and Tiruvannamalai
  • ‘DMK is a demon for the Tamilians. They restricted TN people from watching on TV, the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya’: PM Modi
  • I’ll give it to you in writing, BJP is going to create history in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Nilgiri and Erode: BJP leader Annamalai
  • VCK , an ally of DMK gets two sets , one in Vizhupuram and the other in Chidambaram
  • Those involved in crime should not be addressed with a nick name : Chennai Additional Sessions Court.
  • Kerala govt launches first ever Govt OTT platform C Space. This space will screen award winning Malayalam movies, short films and documentaries
Travel

Coimbatore

Amrutanjan Healthcare strengthens focus on Health with Electro+, launches Low Sugar variant and ropes in Ruturaj Gaikwad as Brand Ambassador

Covai Post Network

March 15, 2024

Share

Coimbatore: Amrutanjan Healthcare, a renowned name in the healthcare and wellness industry, is proud to introduce the latest addition to its product line up – the low sugar variant of Electro+, an electrolyte drink designed to replenish energy levels and combat dehydration and fatigue. In conjunction with this launch, Amrutanjan also announces Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad as the brand ambassador for Electro+.

Electro+ has been formulated to provide effective cell-level hydration and replenishment of electrolytes, essential for restoring energy and combating exhaustion. With the introduction of a low sugar variant, Electro+ continues to prioritize health-conscious consumers, offering a refreshing beverage option with no added sugar.

The unveiling of the low sugar variant of Electro+ coincides with Amrutanjan’s partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, an emerging star in Indian cricket. Ruturaj’s dedication to his sport and commitment to maintaining peak performance align perfectly with Electro+’s core values of promoting health and vitality. As the brand ambassador, Ruturaj Gaikwad will play a pivotal role in showcasing the benefits of Electro+ and encouraging consumers to prioritize hydration and electrolyte balance for overall well-being.
The brand’s new TVC showcases the importance of Electro+ in combating dehydration and tiredness and staying hydrated during intense physical activity. The commercial features Ruturaj Gaikwad in action on the cricket field, visibly fatigued and in need of revitalization during a drinks break. His need for more than just an ordinary drink, highlights the efficacy of Electro+ in replenishing energy levels and rehydrating at the cellular level. The video emphasizes the importance of Electro+ in combating exhaustion and restoring vitality, making it an essential companion for individuals leading active lifestyles.

Mr S Sambhu Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the low sugar variant of Electro+ and the collaboration with Ruturaj Gaikwad stating, “At Amrutanjan, we are committed to offering innovative solutions that promote health and well-being. The introduction of the low sugar variant of Electro+ underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our consumers. We are delighted to welcome Ruturaj Gaikwad to the Amrutanjan family and are confident that his association with Electro+ will resonate with audiences across India.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿