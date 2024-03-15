Amrutanjan Healthcare strengthens focus on Health with Electro+, launches Low Sugar variant and ropes in Ruturaj Gaikwad as Brand Ambassador

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Amrutanjan Healthcare, a renowned name in the healthcare and wellness industry, is proud to introduce the latest addition to its product line up – the low sugar variant of Electro+, an electrolyte drink designed to replenish energy levels and combat dehydration and fatigue. In conjunction with this launch, Amrutanjan also announces Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad as the brand ambassador for Electro+.

Electro+ has been formulated to provide effective cell-level hydration and replenishment of electrolytes, essential for restoring energy and combating exhaustion. With the introduction of a low sugar variant, Electro+ continues to prioritize health-conscious consumers, offering a refreshing beverage option with no added sugar.

The unveiling of the low sugar variant of Electro+ coincides with Amrutanjan’s partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, an emerging star in Indian cricket. Ruturaj’s dedication to his sport and commitment to maintaining peak performance align perfectly with Electro+’s core values of promoting health and vitality. As the brand ambassador, Ruturaj Gaikwad will play a pivotal role in showcasing the benefits of Electro+ and encouraging consumers to prioritize hydration and electrolyte balance for overall well-being.

The brand’s new TVC showcases the importance of Electro+ in combating dehydration and tiredness and staying hydrated during intense physical activity. The commercial features Ruturaj Gaikwad in action on the cricket field, visibly fatigued and in need of revitalization during a drinks break. His need for more than just an ordinary drink, highlights the efficacy of Electro+ in replenishing energy levels and rehydrating at the cellular level. The video emphasizes the importance of Electro+ in combating exhaustion and restoring vitality, making it an essential companion for individuals leading active lifestyles.

Mr S Sambhu Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the low sugar variant of Electro+ and the collaboration with Ruturaj Gaikwad stating, “At Amrutanjan, we are committed to offering innovative solutions that promote health and well-being. The introduction of the low sugar variant of Electro+ underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our consumers. We are delighted to welcome Ruturaj Gaikwad to the Amrutanjan family and are confident that his association with Electro+ will resonate with audiences across India.”