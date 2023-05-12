Amway India partners with ‘Eat Right Millet Walkathon’ organized by Food Safety and Quality Commission of India in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Reinforcing its focus towards building a healthier nation with the right nutrition, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG Direct Selling companies, partnered with FSSAI for the Eat Right Millet Walkathon through its flagship brand, Nutrilite, the world’s no1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand , to celebrate the International Year of Millet, 2023. As one of the leading health and wellness brands, the company partnered with FSSAI in organizing the ‘Millet Walkathon’ to promote the importance of holistic well-being through an active lifestyle and the right nutrition in the form of a balanced diet and nutrition supplementation.

The 3 km walkathon started and ended at V O Chidambaranar Park located in the heart of the city of Coimbatore. This joint outreach by Amway India and FSSAI witnessed overwhelming participation from the fitness-conscious citizens of Coimbatore, who walked their way to good health while making the right nutrition choice. The walkathon was flagged off by Dr. M. Kannan, Director, Southern Region, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and Mr. Gurcharan Cheema, Sr. Vice President, North & South, Amway India.

“We are witnessing an agricultural renaissance with the most ancient crop of the world becoming the present and the future crop,” said, Mr. G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer FSSAI, setting the context for the FSSAI Millet Walkathon in Coimbatore.

Speaking about this association, Mr. Anshu Budhraja, General Manager, Amway India, said, “Despite being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, our progress as a nation towards being a healthier one has only begun. Given India’s significant share of the world’s population, we, as a nation, have a critical role in shaping the nutrition narrative in the world. Towards this, we have been advocating the importance of proper nutrition, through our flagship brand Nutrilite, which brings together the best of nature and the best of science. Considering that the nutritional requirements are often not adequately met through the meals we eat, a well-balanced diet with required nutritional supplements can go a long way in improving our health. Understanding this, we, as a leading health and wellness brand, offer a wide range of quality and innovative nutrition supplements including our bestselling products such as Nutrilite All Plant Protein powder, Nutrilite Daily, Nutrilite Salmon Omega – 3, and Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus amongst others, driving forward our vision to make India healthier”.