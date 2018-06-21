23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday
- Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
- J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
- Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
- Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
- The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
- Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
- 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
- Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
- J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Anti-Naxal Squad begins search operations in Narasipuram
June 21, 2018
COIMBAORE: Members of Anti-Naxal Squad on Thursday carried out search operations in Narasipuram area on the outskirts, to flush out naxals who have reportedly infiltrated in the area.
The operations were based on specific information that a group of strangers had come to nearby Mankarai and purchased large quantity of essential commodities, police said. The armed squad, in four batches, is carrying out operations in and around Narasipuram and Vyadehi waterfalls, they said.
Similar operations, with vehicle checks, were carried out a few days ago in Anaikatti on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to prevent the infiltration by Maoists, following reports that one of the female Maoists was ill and wanted to get admitted in a hospital here.