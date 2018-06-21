Anti-Naxal Squad begins search operations in Narasipuram

Covai Post Network

COIMBAORE: Members of Anti-Naxal Squad on Thursday carried out search operations in Narasipuram area on the outskirts, to flush out naxals who have reportedly infiltrated in the area.

The operations were based on specific information that a group of strangers had come to nearby Mankarai and purchased large quantity of essential commodities, police said. The armed squad, in four batches, is carrying out operations in and around Narasipuram and Vyadehi waterfalls, they said.

Similar operations, with vehicle checks, were carried out a few days ago in Anaikatti on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to prevent the infiltration by Maoists, following reports that one of the female Maoists was ill and wanted to get admitted in a hospital here.