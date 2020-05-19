Application invited for 41st Annual Convocation 2020 in TNAU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamail Nadu Agricutural University today invited Applications for the “41st Annual Convocation 2020” from eligible candidates, whose results were declared on or before March last.

Application may be submitted either online (using the link provided in the website www.tnau.ac.in) or post by downloading the application form and other details from the University Website:

www.tnau.ac.in from tomorrow onwards and necessary application fee for Convocation may also be remitted through online (SBI collect in the account of Comptroller, TNAU, Coimbatore).

The filled in application along with enclosures (viz., copy of the Provisional Certificate, last semester mark sheet, recent passport

size photo-2 nos. and Copy of the Bank receipt remitted through online) should reach this office on or before 5.00 pm July 06