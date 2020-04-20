  • Download mobile app
Edition - 1743, Tuesday
Travel

Coimbatore

Appointment for passports released with effect from May five

Covai Post Network

April 20, 2020

Coimbatore : Passport appointments have been releasedbwith effect from May five for PSK and POPSK at Salem, Erode, Rasipuram and Coonoor, as instructed by Ministry of Home Affairs.

Those who took appointments on earlier days shall reschedule their appointments themselves on or after May 5, Coimbatore Passport Officer, G Sivakumar said today.

Those applicants who received any show cause notice from passport office for any clarification, can visit the office on or after May 5 and all kinds of latest updates regarding passport services will be available on the website, he said. 

