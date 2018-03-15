  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

Coimbatore

ARMY CHIEF LAUDS STAFF COLLEGE

D.Radhakrishnan

March 15, 2018

Udhagamandalam: The High standards being maintained at the Defence Services StaffCollege (DSSC),the prestigious defence institution at Wellington near here came in for praise by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday.

Addressing the student-officers of the 73rd Staff Course conducted by the College,he complemented them for the high standards achieved in training. Underscoring their role and responsibilities, the General said that their aim should be achieving joint operational efficiency. He acknowledged the fact that the DSSC was the fountainhead of knowledge and professional wisdom in jointmanship. He observed that it has been successfully producing excellent staff officers for command and staff functions in the armed forces.

A DSSC press release stated that the COAS,during his three day visit to the Staff College,which began on Wednesday, interacted with the DSSC Commandant Lt.General Amrik Singh on various issues.The General was delighted to learn about the transformation of the College.

During the visit the Chief was accompanied by his wife Mrs.Madhulika Rawat.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿