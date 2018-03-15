ARMY CHIEF LAUDS STAFF COLLEGE

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The High standards being maintained at the Defence Services StaffCollege (DSSC),the prestigious defence institution at Wellington near here came in for praise by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday.

Addressing the student-officers of the 73rd Staff Course conducted by the College,he complemented them for the high standards achieved in training. Underscoring their role and responsibilities, the General said that their aim should be achieving joint operational efficiency. He acknowledged the fact that the DSSC was the fountainhead of knowledge and professional wisdom in jointmanship. He observed that it has been successfully producing excellent staff officers for command and staff functions in the armed forces.

A DSSC press release stated that the COAS,during his three day visit to the Staff College,which began on Wednesday, interacted with the DSSC Commandant Lt.General Amrik Singh on various issues.The General was delighted to learn about the transformation of the College.

During the visit the Chief was accompanied by his wife Mrs.Madhulika Rawat.