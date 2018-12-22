Assembly polls results reflected people’s anger against Modi; says CPI

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With people’s anger against Narendra Modi reflecting in the results of recently held State Assembly elections, all political parties should work together to oust BJP government from the Centre, CPI National secretary, D Raja said Saturday.

The people from all walks of the life, be it Dalits, Minority communities, had horrific experience during the four and half year BJP rule. “It is not rulebut misrule by BJP,” Raja told reporters here.

The primary objective of all the secular parties and Left parties should be to defeat BJP at the Centre in order to save the democracy and constitution, he said.

There should be an understanding among the parties at National level and other things, like seat sharing can be decided at later stage, he said.

Stating that the three-day National council of CPI, held at Vizag has decided to work together with like minded parties, he said that the process has already begun with leaders of major parties meeting at various functions.

Asked about the prime ministerial candidate and proposal by DMK favouring Rahul Gandhi, Raja said that it could be the view of DMK. But this can be decided later and the primary objective should be to see the defeat of BJP, he said.

When pointed out that Telangana chief minisetr, K Chandrasekar Rao was taking efforts to bring in one line West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, Samajavadi Party’ president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president, Mayavathi, he said that it could be at the state level. The urgent need at the time was to have an understanding at national level, he said.

Raja also condemned the decision of the Centre on snooping and said that this was interfering in the rights of the people.