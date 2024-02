Covai Post Network

Ms.Vergin, a student of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, pursuing 2nd year MBA received an appointment order to work with the GST Department. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presented the letter of appointment to her today.

Vergin received this valuable position by excelling in sports as one of the four Best Sports Students in the State. This is a significant achievement and a testament to her exceptional talent, dedication, and hard work in sports