Attack on RSS worker part of conspiracy to disturb peace: Police

Coimbatore, Mar 17 : As the attack on RSS worker in the city a few days ago was considered to be part of a conspiracy hatched to disturb peace, police have added UAPA against the accused in the incident.

The RSS secretary, N Suryaprakash was attacked by some unidentified persons in his shop in Podanur area and one Mohammed Hanifa was arrested in this connection.Cases under various sections of IPC 447, 448, 294(b), 307, 506(ii).

were registered against the culprits, police said in a release Tuesday.

However in the course of investigation, it was revealed that the attack was part of a conspiracy to disturb peace in the city, based on which Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 (UAPA) 15, 16 & 18 were added in the case, it said.

The attack on Suryaprakash was a sequence of attacks on Hindu Munnani and SDPI Workers, hurling of bombs on Mosque and Hindu Munnani office, resulting in communal tension since March five.