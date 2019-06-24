  • Download mobile app
24 Jun 2019, Edition - 1441, Monday
Coimbatore

Attempt to loot bank

Covai Post Network

June 24, 2019

Coimbatore : A futile attempt was made to loot a private Bank near Karumathampatti in rural limits.
    
The gold appraiser of the bank, who opened the bank Monday, after two days' holidays, noticed that the iron grill of a window was bent and broken, police said.
  
On information police rushed to the spot and inquiry revealed that there was no  theft of money or gold ornaments. But one hard disk was missing, they said.
   
Fingerprint experts were pressed into service and further are investigations on, they said.

