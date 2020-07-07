  • Download mobile app
07 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Auto driver arrested for sending vulgar sms to woman

Covai Post Network

July 7, 2020

Coimbatore : An autorickshaw driver was arrested on charges of sending obscene SMS to a woman in the city.

According to police, a woman, a resident of Rathinapuri had lodged a complaint that the driver, Kalimuthu, who was taking her children to school in his vehicle, was sending vulgar SMS on her mobile.

He started threatening when questioned, following which the woman lodged the complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the 45-year old Kalimuthu, a resident of Ganapathy Balaji Lay out and arrested.

