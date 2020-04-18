Auto driver plays the role of midwife, delivers baby on the road in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An autorickshaw driver in the city is receiving wide appreciation for his timely assistance in helping a woman deliver a male child a couple of days ago.

As the video of delivery, happened on Thursday noon, spread on social media, the 58-year old Chandrakumar’s phone was busy, with people lauding him for his noble gesture.

According to Auto Chandran, as he is lovingly called, his friend had called him around 12 Noon on Thursday and asked him to Singanallur area, to take woman in labour pain to the Government Hospital.

As he reached the spot, labour pain had reached its pack, with bleeding and child was about to come out, he said adding that since it was dangerous to take her in his auto he decided to assist her in the delivery.

Amid hesitation, the woman, a migrant worker from Odisha, cooperated and delivered a male child, even as an 108 ambulance reached the spot in the nick of the time.

The worker in the ambulance helped in cutting the umbilical chord and wrapped the child in a clothe and handed over to the mother and taken them the Government Hospital, Chandran said.

Incidentally, Chandrakumar is an author of a few novels, including the famous “lock up,” based on his life experience, when he was taken into custody for someone else’s crime.

He was happy to play the role of a midwife, Chandran says.