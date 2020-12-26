  • Download mobile app
26 Dec 2020, Edition - 1992, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Indian batsmen need to learn to adapt, move feet: Anshuman Gaekwad
  • ‘Deeply honoured’ at being awarded Legion of Merit by US president: PM Modi
  • No board exams till February 2021, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Travel

Coimbatore

Auto driver tries to set self on fire; cops & scribes foil bid

Covai Post Network

December 26, 2020

Share

Police personnel and scribes foiled a self-immolation attempt by an auto driver outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday. Cops said Jeevanandam (50) visited the Collectorate with his wife and two children, and without any forewarning, poured kerosene on himself.

The police personnel and journalists present snatched the kerosene bottle from him and foiled his bid. Jeevanandam alleged that one Manikandan was attempting to get rid of his shop in Singanallur as it was allegedly encroaching a pavement.

He and his family were taken for counselling and the issue was referred to the Singanallur police for further action, cops informed.

If you or your loved ones are suffering from issues, don’t hesitate to seek help immediately – State health department suicide helpline number – 104; Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿