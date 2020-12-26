Auto driver tries to set self on fire; cops & scribes foil bid

Covai Post Network

Police personnel and scribes foiled a self-immolation attempt by an auto driver outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday. Cops said Jeevanandam (50) visited the Collectorate with his wife and two children, and without any forewarning, poured kerosene on himself.

The police personnel and journalists present snatched the kerosene bottle from him and foiled his bid. Jeevanandam alleged that one Manikandan was attempting to get rid of his shop in Singanallur as it was allegedly encroaching a pavement.

He and his family were taken for counselling and the issue was referred to the Singanallur police for further action, cops informed.

If you or your loved ones are suffering from issues, don’t hesitate to seek help immediately – State health department suicide helpline number – 104; Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050.

