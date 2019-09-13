Automatic weighing machines, conveyors to be installed in godowns

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The government will install automatic weighing machine and conveyors in all the godowns of Civil Supplies Corporation across Tamil Nadu, Food and Civil Supplies minister, R Kamaraj said today.

Speaking after a trial run of such a machine and conveyor at a godown at Karumathampatti in the district, Kamaraj said that in the first phase, 140 out of the 247 godowns will be taken as announced by the government.

Since the trial run was successful, the works in other godowns will be completed soon, he said.

This, he said will help to reduce the burden of head load workers, who toil hard to handle the bags.

Stating that the present system of public distribution will continue in the State, Kamaraj said that the state has asked the Centre to allot more kerosene to cater to the oncreasing needs of the consumers.

The minister also said that the process of addition, deletion and correction in the smart cards will commence soon.