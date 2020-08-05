Ayodhya: A landmark in terms of resolving disputes

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : “Peaceful Resolution of #RamTemple dispute put to rest a wound that had been unnecessarily festering,”Isha Founder and

Spiritual Guru, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said.

In his tweet on the eve of Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said

“A lot of minds and hearts are cooler now. May the whole nation celebrate this resolution and resurrection of spirit of nationhood and unity,” referring to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya that has paved the way for temple construction on a long-disputed land.

The resolution of the conflict would put an end to “unnecessary friction going on endlessly between two communities.” Sadhguru said on the relevance of the temple and of Rama in contemporary India.

“The temple is important because in many ways – at least in the northern part of the country – Rama is their spirit. So it is not just another temple.

It is a resurrection of India’s spirit because it is not just one particular denomination

or religion (that) looks up to Rama. There’s a whole lot of people who belong to other religions who also want to emulate him, who also eulogise him in many ways,” he said.

Referring to Rama as an icon and not God, he said, “It’s very important that he is a man. If he becomes a God, you’ll hang him on the wall and forget about him. Nobody ever tries to emulate a God, you must understand this. God means he’s beyond emulation.

So it’s extremely important that he is a man.” He said that Rama is celebrated because he went through severe trials and tribulations in life and yet remained untouched by them. “His passion for the wellbeing of his people was limitless to a point of self-sacrifice which is eulogised in so many ways through Ramayan.

Absolute passion for everything, total dispassion for myself – this is what he encapsulates,” Sadhguru said.