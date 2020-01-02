  • Download mobile app
02 Jan 2020
Bank employee arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2020

Coimbatore : A bank employee was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl near his house in Selvapuram in the city a couple of days ago.

According to police, Ramkumar, woking in a nationalised bank, had trespassed o the house of the 14-year old girl and sexually assaulted when she was alone and threatened of dire consequences if she revealed the incident.

The ninth standard student narrated the incident to her mother, who lodged a complaint with nearby police station.

Police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested Ramkumar and remanded and lodged in the Central jail. they said.

