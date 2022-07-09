  • Download mobile app
09 Jul 2022, Edition - 2552, Saturday
Coimbatore

BARIATRIC TRAINING WORKSHOP conducted at PSG Hopsitals

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2022

Department of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, PSG Hospitals conducted the second Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Workshop recently .

This programme focused on various bariatric surgeries and role of multidisciplinary team on effective management.

The beneficiaries of this workshop were Doctors, Surgeons, Anaesthetists, OT Staff Nurses, Dietitians, Nutritionists, Interns and students from various prestigious institutions across South India.

Bariatric Surgery can be life changing for those who want to lose weight. This surgery can produce sustainable weight loss in obese people who have not achieved long term success with other weight loss attempts.

There are different Bariatric Surgeries available that includes Sleeve Gastrectomy, Mini Gastric Bypass Surgery and Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass. This workshop benefitted those who wanted to excel in the field of Bariatric Surgery

A live hands on workshop was conducted for surgeons at Animal Lab, PSGIMSR and Hospitals where surgeons performed Sleeve Gastrectomy, Mini Gastric Bypass Surgery and Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass and on the second day live observership training programme was conducted .

Bariatric Anaesthetist Workshop was also conducted for Anaesthetists in which they observed Difficult Intubation, Insertion of Bougie, Fluid Management and Pain Management.

Hands on Operation Theatre Staff Nurse Training workshop was conducted for staff nurses employed in authorized Hospitals.

Around 100 participants including Doctors, Surgeons, Anaesthetists, OT staff nurses, Dietitians, Nutritionists, Interns and students from various prestigious institutions participated and gained practical knowledge from this workshop.

