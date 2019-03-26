Bharath sena secretary’s vehicle set on fire

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An unidentified person torched a SUV belonging to a top Bharat Sena functionary parked in front of his house in Rathinapuri in the wee hours of Tuesday, leading to tense moment for a while.

Vasu, Bharat Sena secretary had returned home around 1 AM and parked his vehicle in front of his house, police said.

Some neighbours noticed flames emanating from the SUV and informed Vasu, who managed to put off the fire from spreading, around 3 AM and informed police.

The CCTV footage revealed a person, with helmet on, pouring petrol and lighting fire, based on which a manhunt is on.