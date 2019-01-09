  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2019, Edition - 1275, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Bharathiyar University results for UG/ PG degrees will be out on Jan 11

Covai Post Network

January 9, 2019

As per the direction of the Vice-Chancellor’s Conveners Committee. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, the results of November/December 2018 Examinations of UG/PG Degrees offered in the affiliated colleges of Bharathiar University will be published on 11.01.2019 (Friday). The results will be hosted in the following websites:

1. www b-u.ac.in

2. www.kalvimalar.com

Students can access their results and marks in the websites by entering their Register Number. Application for Re-Valuation can be submitted on or before 28.01.2019.

