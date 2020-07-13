BJP, pro-Hindu outfits seek action against person for denigrating Hindu god

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Various Hindu organisations and BJP Monday sought immediate action against a person for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Hindu deity on his YouTube channel.

In a memorandum to the district collector, K Rajamani they said one Asif Khan in his Youtube channel “Karuppar Koottam” criticised a song “Kandha Sashti Kavacham, which was really in praise of Lord Muruga.

They said that Hindus can no more tolerate such slanders against their God and religion.

Members of BJP, Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam and Vivekananda Peravai demanded stringent action, including arrest, should be taken against that person for his denigrating remarks, which could lead to foment communal trouble.

In a separate memorandum, to City Police Commissioner Rashtriya Sanatana Seva Sangham sought a ban on the channel, for denigratig the Hindu God and Religion.

Hindu Makkal Katchi also submitted a petition to the Police Commissioner in Tirupur on similar lines. They sought immediate arrest of Khan.