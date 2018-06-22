  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
  • J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
  • The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
  • 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
  • Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
  • J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Travel

Coimbatore

BJP protest against failure to open Amma Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2018

Coimbatore: Bharatiya Janata Party members and supporters protested against the failure to open the Amma Yoga Centre on World Yoga Day at Ganeshapuram near Sundarapuram here.

Party members had obtained permission from the corporation office to perform yoga at the centre on Thursday. They started protesting when they found the centre locked.

BJP district president C R Nandha Kumar told The Covai Post that the centre was locked by AIADMK ruling party men. “Though city corporation officers gave us permission to perform yoga, an ex-councillor locked the centre. We have lodged a complaint against the men who locked it up,” he said.

Former councillor Venugopal said the centre was made for public use. “We want people from all religions to perform yoga here. The participants represent a particular religion. So I refused to open the Amma Yoga Centre,” he added.

Traders’ wing state treasurer S R Sekar said complaints had been sent to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister through social media demanding the opening of the centre. Later, it was opened and BJP members performed yoga for half an hour.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿