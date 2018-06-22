BJP protest against failure to open Amma Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Bharatiya Janata Party members and supporters protested against the failure to open the Amma Yoga Centre on World Yoga Day at Ganeshapuram near Sundarapuram here.

Party members had obtained permission from the corporation office to perform yoga at the centre on Thursday. They started protesting when they found the centre locked.

BJP district president C R Nandha Kumar told The Covai Post that the centre was locked by AIADMK ruling party men. “Though city corporation officers gave us permission to perform yoga, an ex-councillor locked the centre. We have lodged a complaint against the men who locked it up,” he said.

Former councillor Venugopal said the centre was made for public use. “We want people from all religions to perform yoga here. The participants represent a particular religion. So I refused to open the Amma Yoga Centre,” he added.

Traders’ wing state treasurer S R Sekar said complaints had been sent to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister through social media demanding the opening of the centre. Later, it was opened and BJP members performed yoga for half an hour.