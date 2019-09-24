Boards for Stds V & VIII deferred, elicit mixed responses

Umaima Shafiq

The decision of the Government Minister to scrap the recently announced Board exams for Std V and Std VIII, has elicited mixed reactions by schools. On September 18, Minister for School Education K A Sengottaiyan had announced that the proposed Board exams for these two grades will be scrapped and the current system of exams will continue for three years.

K Minnalkodi, Principal of Modern Matriculation School in Salem told The Covai Post, “We knew that it would be deferred when the formal order did not come. However it would have been a welcome move, as Class V is a good age to spot able students. We could have gauged their standard because their exam papers would have been corrected by outsiders. We could then coach the slow learners so that they are well-qualified by the time they reach Class VIII. I also feel that it will help curb dropping out from schools, improve class attendance and academic hardwork.”

She adds that parents, particularly from poor socio-economic backgrounds, have become lethargic towards their wards. “They are not teaching them the value of hardwork and the 2009 all-pass rule until Class VIII has actually made students lax. Many dropout, go for part-time jobs and use that money for alcoholism and other social evils. Actually this rule will inspire students to work hard not only in school Board exams but also competitive exams like NEET, which had poor results among government school candidates,” said Minnalkodi.

However N. Bhuma, Vice-principal of Vivekalaya Matriculation School at Race Course in Coimbatore says, “We think the Government took a right decision in deferring the exam schedules. Class V and Class VIII Board exams will only confuse the children as they are at a tender age. Even the parents were confused because of it. However if the rule is re-implemented in three years, we will have to re-think and plan methods to train the children for it.”