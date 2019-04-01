BoB amalgamates with Vijay Bank and Dena Bank

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Bank of Baroda, with amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, has become the second largest public sector bank, after SBI, in India a top bank official said today.

The customers of all the three banks expressed their satisfaction for the services provided by the bank, on the first day itself, Thomachan, Regional Manager of the bank told reporters here.

The customers of all the three banks will stand to benefit in the process, as the 120 plus million customers will experience superior banking services and benefit from wider product range including cash management solution, supply chain and financial planning, he said.

The city has 26 branches under the newer dispensation to provides better services to the customers, Thomachan said.