Body of a brother retrieved, search for elder brother on

Coimbatore : The body of 19-year old boy, who was caught in the current in Noyyal river three days ago, was retrieved Saturday, while

search was on for his elder brother who jumped to rescue him.

The brothers–Ramkumar and Manikandan– were part of devotees who had gone to immerse Ganesha idols in the river at Viraliyur on the outskirts on September four.

As Ramkumar slipped and fell into the river, his 22-year old elder brother Manikandan jumped to rescue him. but went deep into the water, police said.

The search by Fire Rescue Personnel for the last three days to recover the bodies, remained futile. However, the personnel managed to fish out the body of Ramkumar this afternoon even as search is continuing for brother’s.

Meanwhile, unable to bear the loss of their sons, the parents consumed poison to end their life on September five. However, the neighbours managed to notice and took them to the hospital, where they are recovering, police said.