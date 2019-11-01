Book released in Coimbatore portrays peculiar problems faced by protagonist

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of its services of encouraging, supporting and guiding young writers, Sapna Book House here today launched a novelby a young author “Dr S Karthi’s Filter Coffee.”

T he author Karthi has interestingly portrayed about some peculiar problems faced by the protagonist.

This fiction novel was published by Sapna group’s Sapna Ink, which offers the young authors a unique platform to publish their books.

The essence of this novel is Dr.S.Karthi’s choice of names, people and food, which adds a spark of excitement and his creativity and writing style has added to the intensity of the novel.

“Dr.S.Karthi’s Filter Coffee” will be a delightful feast for book lovers and an inspiration for young writers.

The book was released by CITI Chairman, T Rajkumar and the first copy was received by Dr K Subramaniyan of Shanmugapriya Hospital in the presence of Sapna Book House Chief Executive V Karthikeyan and Karthi’s father, SIMA secretary general Dr K Selvaraju.