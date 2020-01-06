Boxing trainer arrested: search on for a person for impregnating minor in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A boxing trainer was arrested Monday on charges of attempting to sexually assault a minor girl trainee in the city.

The 21-year old Sibu, a BSc second year student was working as a part-time assistant trainer at a boxing training centre at Ramanathapuram here, police said.

He developed good relationship with a 16-year old girl trainee and was taking selfie frequently, which he exploited and threatened the the 10th standard student for reportedly sexually assaulting.

Unable to bear the torture, the girl, informed her father, who lodged a complaint with police, who arrested Sibu under POCSO Act and lodged in the Central jail here.

In another case of POCSO Act, police in Pollachi in the District is on the look out for a daily wage employee for impregnating a minor girl of Udumalpet in Tirupur District.

The matter came to light, following complaint of stomach pain by the 14-year old girl Sunday who was diagnosed by doctors in a private hospital

that she was three-month pregnant, police said.

Based on the complaint by the parents at All Women Police Station at Pollachi in the district Monday, police interrogated ,the girl, who revealed

that one Kathiresan on promise of marriage sexually assaulted her.

Police registered case under POCSO against Kathiresean and manhunt was on, they said.