Brain dead 65 year old woman gives new lease of life to five in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Organs donated by a brain dead 65 year woman gave new lease of life to five persons in the city.

Rajamani, a resident of Ammapalayam in Tirupur district, was hit by a speeding two-wheeler while returning home after shopping on October 14.

Grievously injured Rajamani was taken and admitted to a private hospital in Tirupur and after first aid she was brought to Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) here.

Despite intensive treatment, there was no improvement in her health condition and she was declared brain dead on October 24, a hospital

release said.

Woman’s husband Chenniappan and two sons volunteered to donate her organs, as wished by her.

The liver, kidneys and eyes were harvested in the early hours of Friday in accordance with the regulations prescribed by the Transplant

Authority.

While Liver and kidneys were transplanted to the patients at KMCH, the eyes were sent to a City private hospital, thus giving new lease of life to five patients.