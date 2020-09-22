  • Download mobile app
Brave woman foils attempt to snatch her chain, two held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 22, 2020

Coimbatore: A brave woman today foiled the attempt to snatch her chain, by pulling down one of the snatchers today in Periyanaickenpalayam in the rural limits.

Rathna was going to a provision stores near Vilayatu Mariamman Temple, when two motorcycle borne came near to her.

One of the persons tried to pull her gold chain and she immediately pulled down the fellow and raised alarm and some passersby rushed
and nabbed the duo.

After tying both, identified as Abdul Rahoof and Rathul of Podanur, to an electric post, the crowd beat them black and blue and informed police, who rushed there and took them police station.

Further investigations on.

