Broadband connectivity on fibre will be rolled out in all Gram panchayats in Tamil Nadu—Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Covai Post Network





In another few months, broad band connectivity on fibre will be rolled out in 12,650 gram panchayats in Tamil Nadu, said Mr.P.T.R.Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for IT and Digital services, Government of Tamil Nadu. This will be a social equity platform which will empower people in the villages.

He was delivering a special address at the 9th anniversary celebrations of the Coimbatore chapter of CiO Klub (Chief Information Officers) held at Le Meridien Hotel here on Saturday (March 2, 2024)

The Minister spoke about the need for leveraging the power of Information Technology to improve the functioning of the Govt and to raise the standard of living of the people. He said that there was an archaic notion that the people should approach the government to get their grievances redressed. Therefore, there is a lot of talk about construction of taluk office and collector office buildings. Instead, facilities should be made available for the people to express their grievances online for immediate provision of solutions. Wherever required, the officials should go to the people’s places to address the issues.

He said that In Government, only 60 per cent of the jobs out of the sanctioned strength are filled. Even at this head count, the States has to spend most of its resources to meet their salary and pension obligations.

The Minister further said that in a democracy, the politicians stay in power for five years. The executive officers, including IAS officers, do not probably serve even five year full year term with them. Therefore, there is a lack of continuity. We have to do a lot more to our citizens by increasing the efficiency of every rupee spent by the Govt by timely implementation of projects.

By pursuing the right kind of educational policy and the social justice policy for about a century, the literacy rate has gone up in Tamil Nadu. 85 per of the girls have graduated out of high schools and 50 per cent of the college going age students are pursuing higher education. There has arisen a need to create suitable job opportunities commensuratewith the creation of talents, the Minister said.

A conducive atmosphere has been created for companies to come and set up their units in the State. Already, 4—5 big global companies have come into Madurai, and started operations this year. Chennai has attracted very many companies inspite of the floods with the annual office space leased, crossing 11 million sq feet this year against the normal 4 to 5 million sq feet. The Tamil Nadu Government is using finishing schools to improve the level of employable talent and making improvements in the kind of education offered right from the elementary level along with various skilling and training programmes to make students job ready. The Minister underscored the point that the IT sector would provide the transformational technology in the foreseeable future to improve governance and economic growth.

Dr. N.Raveendran, President of the CIO Klub, Coimbatore in his welcome address stated that in today’s context, CIO’s have a significant role to play in the development of their organizations and the society at large. Dr. O.A.Balasubramaniam, Past President Coimbatore chapter introduced the chief guest, and Mr.S.Karunanithi Secretary proposed a vote of thanks.

‘Hall of Fame’ awards were conferred on the following CiOs for effective implementation of IT projects in their respective companies.

1. Mr.Subodh Nair – Elgi Equipment Ltd.

2. Mr. G.N.Prabhu – Suguna Foods

3. Mr. Sridhar – FASO [A unit of KPR Mill Ltd.]

4. Mr. Jidesh Gopinathan – Arya Vaidya Pharmacy

Mr.P.T.R.Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for IT and Digital services, Government of Tamil Nadu speaking at the CiO Klub’s 9th anniversary celebrations.

Dr. N.Raveendran, President of the CIO Klub Coimbatore handing over a memento to Mr.P.T.R.Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for IT and Digital services, Government of Tamil Nadu during the CiO’s 9th anniversary celebrations.