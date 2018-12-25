Brother impregnates teenage sister, search on.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Search is on for a youth, who reportedly impregnated his younger sister in Selvapuram in the city.

According to police, the youth in his early 20s and studying a diploma course in Coimbatore was reportedly sexually harassing his sister studying in ninth standard at a Corporation school there.

The boy reportedly sexually assaulted the sister, when the parents were away a year ago, after which the act continued resulting in pregnancy, police said Monday.

Based on a complaint from the school teachers, who suspected the pregnancy, the Child Care Centre admitted the eight-month pregnant girl to the Government hospital.

After the girl narrated the incident and revealed the identity, police registered a case against the brother under POCSO Act, they said. The boy is now absconding and search is on.