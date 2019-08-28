  • Download mobile app
28 Aug 2019, Edition - 1506, Wednesday
Coimbatore

BSNL contract workers hold dharna for salary arrears

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 100 BSNL contract workers here,along with their families, staged a day-long dharna on Wednesday, seeking to clear their pending salaries for the last eight months.

BSNL Coimbatore had nearly 450 contract workers, on payment between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000, paid by the contractors and not directly by BSNL, the workers said.

As their demand for clearing the arrears fell in deaf ears, a section of workers chose to observe dharna and brought their families, including old mothers and kids.

The workers also threatened to intensify the agitation if BSNL failed to solve the problem, which was affecting their livelihood.

